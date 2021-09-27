Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 23,960 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,960 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Sutro Biopharma worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 27,661 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 13,967 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $621,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $19.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $887.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.76. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%. The company had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

