Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in City Office REIT were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $17.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.66. City Office REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.