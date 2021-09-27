Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,779 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 13.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 311,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 37,305 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 40.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after buying an additional 148,734 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 60.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 106.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Julie Dill bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STRL opened at $21.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $628.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.30 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Research analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

