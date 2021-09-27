Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Douglas Dynamics worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 102.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 21,583 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Shares of PLOW opened at $35.93 on Monday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $825.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.28. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.59%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.