Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Down 25.3% Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $137,491.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00097058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00024261 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

