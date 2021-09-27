Robert W. Baird Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $520.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $447.14.

NASDAQ COST opened at $467.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $446.49 and a 200-day moving average of $400.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $469.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after buying an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,467,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

