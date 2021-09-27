Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,618 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 184.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXI. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $87.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.55. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $66.77 and a 1 year high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.