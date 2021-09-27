Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 252 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,630.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,682 shares of company stock valued at $27,524,364 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.76.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $163.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.88 and a 52-week high of $168.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.