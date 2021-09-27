Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $718,000.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

Shares of BME stock opened at $48.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.02. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $50.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.