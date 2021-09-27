Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $225,000 Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $388.75 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $213.11 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $419.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,416 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.71.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

