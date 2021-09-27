Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 103.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 759.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,001,000 after buying an additional 1,107,468 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,184,000 after buying an additional 757,855 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $71,355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after buying an additional 335,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 1,271,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,643,000 after buying an additional 331,068 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

NYSE:ATO opened at $88.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.37. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet cut Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.