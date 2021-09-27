Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Price Reaches $0.0824 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $47,593.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00055597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00127181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011971 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00043750 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,244,032 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault-RocketX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

