Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $115.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.41. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

