Roth Capital Boosts Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Price Target to $20.00

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FREE. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.29.
FREE stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.33. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $469.34 million, a P/E ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,417 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,420,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,218,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,098,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 3,359.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 486,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
Whole Earth Brands Company Profile
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
