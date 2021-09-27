Roth Capital Boosts Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Price Target to $20.00

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FREE. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.29.

FREE stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.33. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $469.34 million, a P/E ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,417 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,420,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,218,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,098,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 3,359.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 486,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

