Roth Capital Cuts DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Price Target to $24.00

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 472.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DMAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DiaMedica Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

DMAC stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.19. 7,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,596. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.53. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Pilnik bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. acquired 20,322 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $62,794.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 55,322 shares of company stock worth $184,545 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

