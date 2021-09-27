Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $106,000 Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 65.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in SJW Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in SJW Group by 2,035.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJW opened at $65.91 on Monday. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $71.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average is $65.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.40.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.58 million. On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

