Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $151,000 Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,572 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 321.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLR opened at $34.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.99. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $181.16 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

