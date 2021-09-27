Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.21. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $108.98 million during the quarter.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

