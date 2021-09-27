Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,795 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCEL. South State CORP. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $148,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $169,000. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on FCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $6.97 on Monday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 4.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.