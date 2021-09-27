Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 251,267 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Amtech Systems worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 938,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 38,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 39.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 5,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $98,650. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ASYS stock opened at $11.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $166.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.

