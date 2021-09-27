Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 46,500 Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 46,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 5.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 247,320 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $830,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 6.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 62.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 58,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky purchased 97,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $329,314.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TH opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $400.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.05. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

