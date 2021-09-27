Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,148 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 77.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,148 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSBI opened at $24.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $67.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

