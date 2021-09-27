Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $82,000 Position in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FENG. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Phoenix New Media by 40.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 89,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Phoenix New Media by 101.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 407,081 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FENG opened at $1.28 on Monday. Phoenix New Media Limited has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $93.17 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 23.13%.

