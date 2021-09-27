Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Hits $0.0556 on Top Exchanges

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $2,240.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0556 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,117.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.32 or 0.06986267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.00345935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $500.68 or 0.01161184 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00107235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.87 or 0.00565585 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.54 or 0.00562497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.18 or 0.00297284 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,869,684 coins and its circulating supply is 32,752,371 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

