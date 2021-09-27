Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Trading 6.7% Higher

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.99. 2,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAPMY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saipem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

