salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Lessened by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,158 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $14,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after acquiring an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after acquiring an additional 223,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,610,953 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,347,669,000 after buying an additional 232,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $282.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $276.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $286.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,171. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $313,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 766,605 shares of company stock valued at $193,338,727 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

