salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $315.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.27.

CRM opened at $285.63 on Friday. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $286.36. The company has a market cap of $279.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.71, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $1,760,906.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 766,605 shares of company stock worth $193,338,727 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 43.7% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 223,216 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,293,000 after acquiring an additional 67,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

