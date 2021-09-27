salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $315.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $285.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.23. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $286.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a PE ratio of 114.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $4,898,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 766,605 shares of company stock worth $193,338,727. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

