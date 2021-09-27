Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Lifted to “Buy” at SVB Leerink

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $122.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.60% from the company’s previous close.

Sanofi stock remained flat at $$97.13 during midday trading on Monday. 53 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,113. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.69. Sanofi has a one year low of $88.75 and a one year high of $112.65.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.