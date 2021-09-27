Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Lifted to “Buy” at SVB Leerink

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $122.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.60% from the company’s previous close.
Sanofi stock remained flat at $$97.13 during midday trading on Monday. 53 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,113. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.69. Sanofi has a one year low of $88.75 and a one year high of $112.65.
Sanofi Company Profile
