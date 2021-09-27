Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 50,000 Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XELA opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $288.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.80. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.82.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exela Technologies news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $281,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $834,000. Insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XELA. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

