Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Buys 1,346 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. XPeng comprises approximately 0.5% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Primavera Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at $640,162,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204,014 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,170 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at $152,073,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of XPeng by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,646,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. raised their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of XPEV opened at $35.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion and a PE ratio of -27.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

