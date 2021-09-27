Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 203,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,000. Churchill Capital Corp IV accounts for about 6.1% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Churchill Capital Corp IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCIV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

