Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$22.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.71. Savaria has a one year low of C$13.04 and a one year high of C$22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIS shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

In other news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total value of C$125,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,364 shares in the company, valued at C$2,306,607.60. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,912,500. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $363,300 over the last 90 days.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

