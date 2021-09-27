Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy”

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $2.50. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 241.88% from the company’s previous close.

SEEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $239.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.05.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,585,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,549,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $222,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $767,000. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

