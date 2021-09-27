Sei Investments Co. Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 860,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after buying an additional 256,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 167,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRS opened at $3.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $5.29.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

