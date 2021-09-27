Sei Investments Co. Has $295,000 Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after buying an additional 26,407 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,812,000 after buying an additional 502,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

