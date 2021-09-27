Sei Investments Co. Invests $225,000 in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $47.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.