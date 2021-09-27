Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth $970,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 10,132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gentherm by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Gentherm by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Gentherm by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $82.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $88.99.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.41 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

In other news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

