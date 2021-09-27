Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,200 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,230 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $34,587.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $14.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $350.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 27.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Primis Financial Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

