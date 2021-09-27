Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.43.

SRE stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

