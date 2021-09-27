Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,645. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.02.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 17.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 9.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.