ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW opened at $666.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $615.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.01. The company has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a PE ratio of 793.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.74.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.