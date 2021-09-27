Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DocuSign by 45.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 46.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 168.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,094,000 after buying an additional 994,969 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 27.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,787,000 after buying an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in DocuSign by 417.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 354,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,017,000 after buying an additional 285,776 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $27,725,426. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

Shares of DOCU opened at $272.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of -316.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.63. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

