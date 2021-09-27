Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Xylem by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Xylem by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,258 shares of company stock worth $12,256,784 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $135.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.95 and a 12-month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.