Shell Asset Management Co. Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $612.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $608.35 and its 200-day moving average is $614.08. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $322.00 and a 1-year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.83.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

