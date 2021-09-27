Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,412 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $122.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.31 and a 200 day moving average of $118.68. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.24 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,082.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,372,315 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

