Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,162 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 308 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.06, for a total transaction of $107,510.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $97,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 576,046 shares of company stock valued at $79,255,485. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BGNE opened at $379.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.33 and a 200 day moving average of $328.63. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $219.20 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The firm had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

