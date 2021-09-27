Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 854 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $382.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.90.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

