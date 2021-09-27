Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMMNY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS SMMNY traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.92. 58,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,575. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

