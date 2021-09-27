Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will post earnings of $3.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.11. Signature Bank reported earnings per share of $2.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $14.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $14.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.62 to $17.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 84.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,620 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after acquiring an additional 824,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,149,000 after acquiring an additional 691,739 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2,448.1% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,215,000 after acquiring an additional 391,844 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $83,056,000.

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $12.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $273.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,211. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $272.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.